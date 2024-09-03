Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha, starting September 5, 2024. A new low-pressure area is expected to form over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, leading to significant weather changes.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur in isolated places across districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar over the next 24 hours. The IMD has advised residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during this period.

Weather Forecast: (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 05.09.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 06.09.2024)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) and thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati.

(Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 06.09.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 07.09.2024)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati.

The Cyclonic Storm Asna, currently over the northwest and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea, is moving west-southwestwards at 13 kmph. It is positioned about 640 km west of Naliya, Gujarat, 500 km west-southwest of Karachi, Pakistan and 440 km east of Muscat, Oman. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that Asna will weaken into a deep depression by this evening and a depression by tomorrow morning.