Low Pressure Likely to Form over North Odisha, Heavy Rains Predicted

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is expected to receive heavy rainfall due to a cyclonic circulation that is likely to develop into a low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal, adjacent regions of Jharkhand, and North Odisha within the next 24 hours, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

An orange warning for heavy rainfall in 7 districts of Odisha has been issued by the IMD.

Weather Forecast:

Day 1 (Valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 08.08.2024):

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) and thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Koraput, Nabarangpur.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) and thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 08.08.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 09.08.2024):

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sonepur, and Bolangir.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 09.08.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 10.08.2024):

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Deogarh.

Day 4: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 10.08.24 to 0830 Hrs IST of 11.08.24):

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of

Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh.