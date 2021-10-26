Low Pressure Likely To Form Over BoB In The Next 24 Hours: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that a Low-Pressure area is likely to form over central parts of South Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

The premier weather agency’s regional centre in Bhubaneswar said that a trough runs from a cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood to North Bay of Bengal and extends upto 1.5 km above the mean sea level.

Though the overall weather conditions will be mostly dry in several parts of the State till October 28, some districts will experience light to moderate rain and thunderstorm activities till October 31, 2021, the IMD said in its bulletin. IMD’s weather forecast and warning for Odisha districts for next five days:-

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 27.10.2021)

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 27.10.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 28.10.2021)

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 28.10.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 29.10.2021)

Light rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Koraput

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 29.10.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 30.10.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 30.10.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 31.10.2021)

Light rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput