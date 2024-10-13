Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the formation of a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal around October 14, 2024. This development is attributed to an upper air cyclonic circulation currently influencing the central and southern parts of the Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD, the cyclonic circulation extends up to the middle tropospheric levels, creating favorable conditions for the formation of a low-pressure area. This system is expected to bring significant weather changes, including increased rainfall and potential storm activity in the region.

The IMD has advised fishermen and coastal residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions as the low-pressure area could intensify and lead to rough sea conditions. The weather department has also indicated that the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from parts of Odisha, West Bengal, and other regions in the coming days.

