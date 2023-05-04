Low Pressure Likely Over Southeast BoB On May 7, Depression On May 8

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal around 6th of May, 2023. Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region around 7th of May. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal on 8th of May, the IMD said today.

Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal, informed the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of low pressure area. The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly, the Met Centre added.

Warning for Fishermen for deep sea area of southeast Bay of Bengal adjoining Andaman sea and central Bay of Bengal:

In association with likely formation of the above system, Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas Andaman Sea from 7th May and wind speed will gradually increase.

Fishermen, small ships, boats and trawlers are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from 7th May onwards and into adjoining central Bay of Bengal from 9th onwards.

Information for tourist and travelers for Andaman and Nicobar Islands:

Bad weather condition viz., squally weather and heavy rainfall activity is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 8th-11th May and advised to regulate of tourism and offshore activities and shipping over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 8th-11th May, 2023.