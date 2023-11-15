Low Pressure Intensifies Into Depression

Bhubaneswar: A well-marked low pressure has formed over the Bay of Bengal and has intensified into a depression said the Regional MeT center.

It is noteworthy that, warning Signal 1 has been sounded in all the three ports of Odisha namely Paradip, Puri and Chandbali/ Dhamra.

The warning means that a depression has formed and could affect the port. Surface winds are likely to be between 40-50 kmph. Under the influence of this, some parts of the state are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next few days.

Alert has been issued for a number of districts of the state namely Malkangiri, Korpaut, Rayagada, Gajapati, Khordha, Cuttack and Kandhamal

Yellow Warning on 16.11.2023:

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Balasore.

Orange Warning on 17.11.2023:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore and Bhadrak.