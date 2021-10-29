Low Pressure Forms Over BoB, Rain Likely Across Odisha For Next 5 Days: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday informed that light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over several districts of Odisha for the next five days.

As per the midday weather bulletin, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha today.

Several parts of the State are going to receive rains owing to the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on Friday morning.

Similar weather condition is to prevail over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nawarangpur with dry weather over the rest districts of Odisha on Day 2, and over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam with dry weather over the rest districts of Odisha on Day 3.

Likewise, over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam with dry weather over the rest districts of Odisha on Day 4, and over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Bolangir with dry weather over the rest districts of Odisha.