Low Pressure Forms Over BoB, Likely To Concentrate Into Depression In Next 36-hr

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday informed that a Low-Pressure Area forms over the Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood under the influence of a cyclonic circulation.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, the Low-Pressure Area is very likely to concentrate into a depression over SW and adjoining SE Bay of Bengal in the next 36 hrs, & move W–NW and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by November 11 morning.

Under the influence of which, heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated heavy rain is likely to occur in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during November 9 and 11 and over coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 11, said the IMD.

The IMD has also advised fishermen not to venture into Southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coasts and Gulf of Mannar during next 4 days.