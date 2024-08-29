Low Pressure Forms over BoB, IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall, Thundershower in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall is expected across many parts of Odisha on Thursday due to a new low-pressure area in the east-central Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts this wet spell will persist until August 31. The low-pressure zone, located in the east-central and adjacent northern Bay of Bengal, is projected to move westward and northwestward, reaching the southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh coasts. Consequently, districts like Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Rayagada are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall today, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert for these areas. In these districts, rainfall amounts can range between 70 and 200 millimetres.

A yellow alert has been issued for Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nuapada, Nayagarh, Khurda, and Puri due to heavy rainfall. The rain is expected to persist in southern Odisha, including the coastal regions, until the 31st. During the rainfall, wind speeds will range from 35 to 45 km per hour, with gusts potentially reaching 55 km per hour. Consequently, the sea conditions will be rough.

On Wednesday, light rain was reported in several parts of the state, including Puri and Bhubaneswar. The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has cautioned fishermen against going to sea and alerted that water logging could occur in both urban and rural locales.

The SRC has instructed district administrations and urban authorities to remain vigilant and take preemptive measures.