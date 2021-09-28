Low Pressure Forms Over BoB; Heavy Rain Likely In Odisha Till Sept 30

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that a fresh low-pressure area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal.

The system is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours, it added.

The IMD in a tweet said: “Under the #influence of the cyclonic circulation over, a #LowPressureArea has formed over #Northwest #BayofBengal & adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal. It is likely to #become more #marked during next #24hours.”

Following the formation, several districts of Odisha will witness heavy rainfall for the next two days.

Besides, coastal districts will experience thunderstorms with lightning during this period.

The IMD has issued yellow and orange warnings for September 28, 29 and 30.