Low Pressure Forms Over Andaman Sea, Cyclonic Storm By May 8: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The low pressure area formed over the South Andaman sea on Friday morning may intensify into a depression on May 7 and subsequently turn into a cyclonic storm by the evening of May 8, informed the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre.

Taking to Twitter, the Met Centre said, “The Low Pressure Area over South Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal very likely to move northwestwards, intensify into a Depression by 7th May evening and further into a Cyclonic Storm by 8th May evening.”

“It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards & reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Andhra­Odisha coasts by 10th May,” it added.

<>

The #LowPressure Area over South Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal very likely to move northwestwards, intensify into a Depression by #7th May evening and further into a #CyclonicStorm by #8th May evening. pic.twitter.com/nwoIYij348 — Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) May 6, 2022

</>