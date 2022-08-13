Low Pressure Forms; Likely To Intensify Into Depression In Next 24 Hrs: IMD

Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area has formed over north Bay of Bengal (BoB) and likely to intensify into a depression during subsequent 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

According to the latest bulletin by the IMD, a low pressure area has formed over north BoB today. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become a well-marked during next 12 hours and further concentrate into a depression during subsequent 24 hours.

Under the influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely to occur in central and south Odisha today, said the IMD.

Heavy rainfall is also likely in central districts and interior parts of the state tomorrow, it added.

Weather Forecast And Warning: Day-1(Valid upto 0830 Hrs IST of 14.08.22):

Red warning (Take action): Scattered Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to occur over the districts of Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Bhadrak.

Orange warning (Be Prepared) Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to occur over the districts of Khordha, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Rayagada.

Day-2(Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 14.08.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 15.08.22 )

Red warning (Take action): Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to occur over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Boudh, Bargarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Deogarh.

Orange warning (Be action) Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Day-3(Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 15.08.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 16.09.21 )

Yellow Warning (Be updated) Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Nuapada.