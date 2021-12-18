Low Pressure Formed Over Southeast Bay Of Bengal To Be Marked In Next 48 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and will become more marked during the next 48 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, a low pressure area lies over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level.

“It is likely to move east-northeastwards and become more marked during the next 48 hours,” said the IMD.

Under the influence of the system, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Nicobar Islands on December 19.

Besides, squally weather (40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) has been predicted over southeast Bay of Bengal on December 18 and over southeast Bay of Bengal adjoining south Andaman Sea on December 19 and 20.

While the minimum temperature will fall by 2-3 degree Celsius over most parts of northwest, central and east India and over Maharashtra till December 21, the temperature will rise by 2-3°C over these areas thereafter.

The weather office advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next two days as strong winds reach at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph over the Kanniyakumari coast, southeastern Bay of Bengal, and adjacent equatorial areas.