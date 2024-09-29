Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to experience a spell of wet weather as a low-pressure area is likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood around October 6, 2024.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this system is expected to bring light to moderate rain and thundershowers across various districts of Odisha from October 4 to October 10, 2024.

The IMD has forecasted that the developing low-pressure area will enhance moisture incursion and atmospheric instability, leading to widespread rainfall activity in the region.