Low-pressure area to become well marked in next 36 hours

Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the low-pressure area (LPA) over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal is very likely to become well marked during the next 36 hours.

IMD said the LPA which is concentrated over South Odisha and adjoining North Andhra will intensify due to which heavy rainfall is likely to occur in various districts of Odisha.

It is pertinent to mention here that several parts of the State are already experiencing enhanced rainfall activities.

Meanwhile, the weather office has advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea due to the persistent turbulence in the Bay of Bengal.