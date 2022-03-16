Low Pressure Area over Equatorial Indian Ocean & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Equatorial Indian Ocean & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, a Low Pressure Area has formed over the same region.

Associated cyclonic circulation also extended upto mid-­tropospheric levels.

This has been informed by the Regional centre of IMD in Bhubaneswar.

As per IMD and JTWC, a tropical disturbance is being located in the south Bay of Bengal, nearly 889 km to the east southeast of Colombo (Sri Lanka). The high convective area is facing the bump of high vertical wind shear now. It is poorly organised.