Low Pressure Area Over BoB To Trigger Rainfall Activities Across Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal coast and under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over Northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal by tomorrow (August 28).

The western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to run along the foothills of the Himalayas. However, the eastern end of the monsoon trough now passes through Bahraich, Patna, Giridih, Digha and thence southeastwards to North Bay of Bengal, IMD said in a release.

As per IMD, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Angul, Deogarh, and Kandhamal in the next 24 hours.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next few days:

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 27.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 28.08.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Angul, Deogarh and Kandhamal.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Boudh, Rayagada,Koraput and Malkangiri.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 28.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 29.08.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated) Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal and Boudh.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 29.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 30.08.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh.