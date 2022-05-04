Low Pressure Area likely to form under influence of cyclonic circulation: IMD

Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area is likely to be formed over the South Andaman Sea by the end of this week, the weather office said.

In its tropical weather outlook, the weather office said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and its adjoining areas around May 4.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely over the region around May 6.

It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 24 hrs, IMD informed.

In its warning for fishermen for May 4, it said squally wind is very likely to prevail over South Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.