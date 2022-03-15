Low-Pressure Area likely To Form Over BoB Over Next 24 Hours: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Department here on Tuesday informed that a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the Equatorial Indian Ocean & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

In its recent bulletin, IMD said, the low pressure is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, informed Dr Sarat Chandra Sahu, Director of the Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC).

In addition, strong winds from the west have created favourable conditions for a storm to brew in the Bay of Bengal.

However, IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has said that no forecast of a cyclone has been reported yet. He clarified that for the next seven days the formation will have no impact on Odisha.