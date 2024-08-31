Low-Pressure Area Intensifies into Depression, To Cross North AP, South Odisha Coasts Tonight

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department has reported a well-defined low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha. This system has moved west-northwestwards, intensifying into a depression.

According to the IMD’s report, the system is anticipated to continue moving west-northwestwards and is expected to make landfall between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur, near Kalingapatnam, around midnight tonight, impacting the coastal regions of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha.

“The system is likely to proceed west-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur close to Kalingapatnam around midnight today, the 31st August 2024,” stated the regional office of IMD in a tweet.

Due to the low-pressure impact, districts such as Malkangiri, Nabarangapur, and Koraput are expected to face heavy to very heavy rainfall today, prompting IMD to issue an orange alert for these areas.

In addition, districts like Nuapada, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Balangir are likely to receive heavy rainfall today and have been issued yellow warnings accordingly.

Weather Forecast:

Day-1 🙁 Valid up to 0830 Hrs IST of 01.09.24):

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places in the districts of south Odisha, north interior Odisha and a few places over the districts of north coastal Odisha.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) and thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur.

Day-2:(Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 01.09.24 to 0830 Hrs IST of 02.09.24)

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places in the districts of interior Odisha and at a few places in the rest districts of Odisha.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) and thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur and Nuapada.

Day-3 & Day-4 🙁 Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 02.09.24 to 0830 Hrs IST of 03.09.24)

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Odisha.

Day-5 🙁 Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 03.09.24 to 0830 Hrs IST of 04.09.24)

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places in the districts of north Odisha and at a few places in the districts of south Odisha.

Fishermen Warning:

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off the South Odisha coast, Westcentral & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal till 1st September 2024.