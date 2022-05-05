Low pressure area in South Andaman sea to intensify, move northwards in 48 hrs

Bhubaneswar: Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region tomorrow, said Meteorological Centre,#Bhubaneswar.

“We are expecting a low-pressure area to be formed in South Andaman sea and its neighbourhood around May 6. Later the low-pressure area will move towards northwest and further intensify into a deep depression after 48 hours, said Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist, IMD, Bhubaneswar.

“As of now, we are expecting the wind speed to be around 40-50 km/hr gusting up to 75 km/hr. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Andaman sea area and Southeast Bay of Bengal,” he said.