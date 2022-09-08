Low Pressure Area Forms Over Bay Of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has informed a Low Pressure Area has formed over the westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD, the system is likely to intensify into a well-marked Low Pressure Area during the next 48 hours.

“Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over eastcentral Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area has formed over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to become well marked over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts during next 48 hours,” the IMD said.

Following this, the weather agency has issued heavy rainfall alert for several districts of Odisha in connection.