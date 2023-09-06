Low Pressure Area Becomes Less Marked; Heavy Rains To Lash Odisha For Next 2 Days

Bhubaneswar: The Low Pressure Area over Northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts has become less marked, informed the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its special day bulletin on Wednesday.

However, the associated cyclonic circulation now lies over south interior Odisha & neighbourhood and extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height, the IMD bulletin said.

The Monsoon Trough now passes through Bikaner, Guna, Mandla, Raipur, Kalingapattanam and thence southeastwards to Westcentral Bay of Bengal and extends upto 2.1 km above mean sea level.

Rainfall forecast:

Day-1 & Day-2 : (Valid up to 0830 Hrs IST of 08.09.23)

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Day-3 : (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 08.09.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 09.09.2023)

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of north interior Odisha and Many places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-4 : (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 09.09.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 10.09.2023)

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of north Odisha and at a few over the districts of south Odisha.

Day -5:(Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 10.09.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 11.09.2023)

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Heavy Rainfall Warning for the next 3 days:

Day-1: (Valid up to 0830 Hrs IST of07.09.23)

Yellow Warning : Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Malakangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Angul, Balasore, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Day-2: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 07.09.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 08.09.2023)

Yellow Warning : Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur.

Day-3: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 08.09.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 09.09.2023)