Low pressure active over North Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A Low Pressure Area is active over North Odisha & adjoining areas today and associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level persists.

This has been informed by the IMD’s Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar.

“The Low Pressure Area is likely to move towards North Madhya Pradesh through Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh in next 2 days,” Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

Under the influence of active Low Pressure area, widespread rainfall to continue in the state for next 24 hours while heavy to very heavy rain is likely in some districts of western and interior Odisha.