“Low-Intensity” Explosions At Air Force Station In Jammu, No Casualties Reported

Srinagar: Two “Low-Intensity” explosions rocked the high-security technical area of Air Force Station Jammu on Sunday. However, there are no reports of any casualties.

According to reports, the explosions took place in the early hours of Sunday. While the first blast ripped off the roof of a building at 1:37 am, the second one was on the ground at 1:42 am. Soon, a bomb disposal squad and a forensic team reached and the area was sealed.

Two low intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 27, 2021

Meanwhile, a massive search operation has been launched outside the Air Force station. Investigations are on and the matter is being probed from all angles.

The sound of the blast was heard from inside the Air Force Station, Jammu, around 1.40 a.m. The airport is used by the Army, said sources.