Lovlina Borgohain Gets Direct Entry In Indian Squad For Women’s Boxing World Ch’ships

New Delhi: Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain has been handed direct entry into the Indian squad for the women’s boxing world championships, scheduled to be held in December this year.

On the other hand, the remaining squad will be made up of gold-winners from the upcoming nationals.

The National Women’s Boxing Championships will be held in Hisar, Haryana from October 21 to 27. The performances of the pugilists will be taken into account while selecting the squad for the world championships.

“The gold-medallists in each weight category will represent India in the AIBA women’s world championship except 69kg (as) Tokyo Olympics bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain will see direct qualification for the world championships,” the Boxing Federation of India stated.

Apart from this, the gold and silver-winners from the nationals will also secure their place in the national camp. The bronze-winners will fight it out in trials featuring medallists from the previous three editions of the tournament for a place in the camp.

The 24-year-old is now set to skip the national tournament after securing a place in the squad based on her Tokyo performance.