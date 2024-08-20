Lovers jump before train, minor girl dies

Titilagarh: A minor girl died and a 20-year-old man suffered injuries after they jumped before a freight train near the Luthurbandh Tel River Bridge of Titilagarh Kesinga railway line, on Tuesday.

According to reports, the injured man, Ghanshyam Bagh (20) of Binekela village under Kesinga police station, lost his leg in the train collision.

The injured Ghanshyam was brought to Titilagarh by the same train. RPF Sub-Inspector Ajay Swamy took him to the sub-divisional headquarters hospital.

Ghanshyam reportedly told police that they jumped in front of a train as they made a pact to end their lives as their families were against their marriage.

Ghanshyam has been referred to Balangir DHH as his condition is critical, sources said.