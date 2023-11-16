Loved Tiger 3? Watch these Spy series for more entertainment

As the resounding echoes of Salman Khan’s roar in ‘Tiger 3’ continue to fill cinema halls, the excitement soars higher than ever. The plot follows Tiger (Salman Khan) and his partner Zoya (Katrina Kaif), confronting a personal crisis when a vindictive terrorist, Aatish Rehman (Emraan Hashmi) from Pakistan, issues an ultimatum—comply with his demands or face the brutal fate of losing their son. If you’re still teetering on the edge of your seat, hungry for more espionage, action, and suspense, your next stop should be the world of OTT spy thriller series.

Following the triumphant return of Tiger and Zoya to the big screen, it’s time to immerse yourself in a realm of covert operations, international intrigue, and heart-stopping missions. These web series and audio series offer gripping narratives and jaw-dropping plot twists, promising a suspenseful rollercoaster that will undoubtedly leave you craving for more. Get ready to feed your appetite for adrenaline with these compelling tales of espionage!

The Family Man

“The Family Man” on Prime Video is a must-watch Indian spy thriller. Starring Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer, the series takes you into the intriguing world of counterterrorism. Srikant and his best friend JK Talpade, played by Sharad Kelkar, navigate the complexities of their high-pressure, low-paying jobs while balancing family life. Inspired by real-life events and headlines, the show portrays the relentless efforts of a working man from the National Investigation Agency to protect the nation from terrorism while shielding his family from the impact of his secretive profession. With a gripping narrative and stellar performances, “The Family Man” offers an authentic and engaging thriller experience.

Hui Teri Deewani

Dive into the world of espionage and intrigue with “Hui Teri Deewani” on Pocket FM. This thrilling audio series unfolds the enigmatic tale of Mahikaa and Major Ayaan, whose lives become entangled in a web of danger and secrets. Mahikaa, a fugitive with a mysterious past, and Major Ayaan, a fearless army officer, share a profound connection that defies the odds. As they navigate love, sacrifice, and the pursuit of truth, their journey is filled with suspense and peril. Their bond stands as a symbol of resilience, showcasing the unyielding power of love amidst life’s uncertainties. If you’re a fan of spy thrillers, “Hui Teri Deewani” is a must-listen, offering an engaging narrative that keeps you hooked until the very end. Tune in and get ready for an audio adventure like no other.

Special Ops – Season 1 and 2

“Special Ops” on Disney+Hotstar is a must-watch espionage thriller. Created and directed by Neeraj Pandey, it stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, a RAW agent. The series follows Himmat as he forms a team of agents to track down a mastermind behind a series of terror attacks in India. Based on real events and espionage missions spanning nineteen years, the show takes you on a high-stakes journey of espionage, intrigue, and counter-terrorism efforts. “Special Ops” is a gripping narrative of covert operations and intelligence, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. With a compelling storyline and dynamic characters, the series offers an adrenaline-pumping experience that showcases the dedication and determination of agents like Himmat Singh.

Secret Fauji

Get ready for a thrilling spy thriller series with “Secret Fauji” on Pocket FM. The story centres around Kabir Shekhawat, a former soldier haunted by a mysterious chemical affliction. With the added complexity of a secret marriage to Bollywood sensation Jennifer Birla, Kabir has lost his once-commanding power and the will to serve his country. However, the soldier within him is reawakened, leading him on a perilous journey against formidable adversaries through treacherous terrain. As their enigmatic pasts collide, the story unfolds into an enthralling narrative of love, espionage, and redemption. “Secret Fauji” is a must-listen audio series, exclusively on Pocket FM. Don’t miss this electrifying saga of resilience and sacrifice in a world shrouded in shadows. Tune in and immerse yourself in a world of suspense and intrigue like no other.

Bard Of Blood

“Bard of Blood” on Netflix is a thrilling espionage series you can’t afford to miss. Based on Bilal Siddiqi’s novel, it boasts an excellent cast led by Emraan Hashmi. The story revolves around Kabir Anand, a former Indian Intelligence agent turned teacher, who is thrust back into the world of espionage to rescue captive officers. This high-octane series is filled with suspense, unexpected twists, and the relentless pursuit of truth. Kabir’s journey is fraught with danger, from the rugged terrains of Quetta to the hidden secrets within his own agency. With a fast-paced narrative, complex characters, and a gripping plot, “Bard of Blood” is a rollercoaster of espionage and thrilling action.

Crackdown – Season 1 and 2

“Crackdown” on JioCinema is a thrilling Indian spy series you won’t want to miss. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and led by Saqib Saleem, the show follows a team of RAW agents, led by RP, on a mission to uncover a conspiracy threatening India’s security. In “Crackdown 2,” the stakes get even higher with a plane hijacking, forcing the agents to confront their adversaries, motives, and imminent dangers. Alongside the high-stakes mission, RAW agents Riyaz Pathaan, Zorawar, and Divya must grapple with personal challenges and a new RAW chief, Avantika. They strive to rescue the hijacked plane’s passengers while unravelling a complex web of danger that might implicate their own ranks. Packed with action, intrigue, and espionage, “Crackdown” delivers a gripping narrative that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy

Don’t miss “Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy” on Zee, a thrilling Indian spy series you’ll love. Directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai, it’s based on the real-life experiences of intelligence officer Maloy Krishna Dhar. Starring Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, and more, the series takes you back to the aftermath of the Sino-Indian war, immersing you in the world of espionage. With meticulous attention to detail and a measured pace, “Mukhbir” captures the challenges faced by spies in a turbulent era. It’s a captivating journey through India’s history, offering a nuanced look at intelligence operations in a time of political upheaval. As you follow the agents’ perseverance in the face of setbacks, “Mukhbir” adds a distinctive touch to the espionage thriller genre.