Mumbai: The trailer of Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey’s upcoming starrer Love Hostel is out. The new Zee5 movie stars Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey.

Watch:

Love Hostel is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production. Directed by Shanker Raman, the film is all set to stream on ZEE5 from February 25.