Love-Birds Found Hanging Inside House In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: The bodies of a young couple were found hanging inside a house at Rengali(K) village under Kumarbandh panchayat in Lakhanpur block of Jharsuguda district.

The deceased were identified as Subrat Kisan (27) of the village and Sumati Ping(22) from Thelkoloi in Sambalpur district.

As per reports, Subrat was in love with Sumati. However, his family members had arranged his marriage elsewhere. Meanwhile, Subrat brought Sumati to his home in order to convince his family, but in vain. Unable to bear the disapproval, the couple committed suicide by hanging themselves in an abandoned house.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated a probe after sending the body for post-mortem.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigation is underway into the matter, sources said.