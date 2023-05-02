Love Birds Commit Suicide In Bolangir

Bolangir: A young couple allegedly died by consuming poison due to failure in love affair in Tushura area of Bolangir on Tuesday. They have been identified as Manisha Bhoi (20) and Rajkumar Bag (22) of Madhekela village under Tushura police station of Bolangir.

According to reports, both the youth and the girl had been in love with each other for the last three years. They were in regular tough on Mobile phone.

The girl was studying in Tushura Degree College.

Rajkumar used to visit his girlfriend. On Monday, Rajkumar visited the college to meet the girl. Manisha also came to college on her bicycle in uniform and eloped away with Rajkumar.

Both went to Badangamunda cashew nursery and consumed poison before informing their extreme step to their friends.

Later, friends of the girl rushed to the spot and took them to Tushura Hospital in a critical condition. Both were referred to Balangir district headquarters hospital where doctors declared them dead.