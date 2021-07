Puri: The restrictions imposed in Puri during the Rath Yatra rituals of the holy trinity, has been lifted as after the Lords came back to Srimandir after Niladri Bije.

Reportedly, devotees have been spotted on the Bada Danda (Grand Road) after the curfew was lifted.

On the other hand, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has made a token system for the devotees to get Niladri abhada through the north gate.