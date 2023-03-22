Lord Ram In ‘Adipurush’ Most Challenging Voice Role: Sharad Kelkar

Mumbai: Voice acting is a “responsible job” and for actor Sharad Kelkar his performance behind the screen as Lord Ram in the Hindi language dub of “Adipurush”, the multilingual period saga, is the “most challenging” role till date.

In the project, Kelkar lends his voice to Telugu star Prabhas, for whom he previously dubbed the superhit “Baahubali” franchise.

One false note of the voice actor can destroy all the work the actor on screen has put in, added Kelkar, who will next voice for actor Nani’s Telugu movie “Dasara”.

“Voice acting is a responsible job because you are lending your voice to someone else who has performed with all his heart out. Your one mistake can ruin his performance.

“So, I am responsible (for lending my voice) whether it is for Lord Ram or for Nani’s character. Lord Ram is the most challenging one. It is a matter of pride for me also to give voice for ‘Adipurush’,” Kelkar told PTI in an interview.

“Adipurush” is directed by Om Raut of “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” fame and produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series. It is set to release in June.

Best known for his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Ram Leela”, web series “The Family Man”, and “Tanhaji”, Kelkar said there have been times when he felt pigeonholed due to his baritone.

“As an actor, it is a disadvantage for me because it is difficult for people to imagine me in different roles. They tend to offer me similar kinds of roles because I have a certain personality and voice, which they think can go well with a particular range of characters, like a cop or a villain.

“I try to do different kinds of stuff. I am trying to prove again and again that I have a good voice but my strength is my acting. It (voice) is an added advantage and I don’t take credit for that voice as such,” he said.

His latest release is heist drama “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga”, also starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal. It is directed by Ajay Singh and produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.