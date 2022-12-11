Lord Parshuram Jayanti To Be Gazetted Holiday In Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday declared Lord Parshuram Jayanti as a gazetted holiday in the state.

Khattar made the announcement while speaking at the ‘Lord Parshuram Mahakumbh’, a state-level event held in Karnal to commemorate the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Parshuram Jayanti is celebrated on ‘Akshaya Tritiya’ every year. According to the Hindu calendar, the Lord Parshuram’s birthday falls on the ‘tritiya’ (third day) of ‘shukla paksha’ in the month of ‘Vaisakh’, which occurs in April or May.

On this occasion, the chief minister made several other announcements, including naming the Kaithal medical college after Lord Parshuram, said an official statement here.

Khattar also announced to constitute a Purohit Welfare Board in the state so that the temple priests can get a fixed minimum wage. For this, the minimum wage rate will be fixed according to the skilled workforce of priests, he said. The chief minister also said that the issue of Pehrawar land has been resolved.

“The said land will be given to the Gaur Brahmin College only. A fresh lease agreement will be done for this college for 33 years from 2022 to 2055 and the rate of lease will be as per the rules,” he said. Notably, the Pehrawar issue relates to the allotment of land to Gaur Brahmin Educational Trust of Rohtak, which had been hanging fire for the past many months.