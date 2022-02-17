Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer breaks records with 257 million-plus views in 24 hours

Mumbai: The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power has been long anticipated by the fans. The LOTR fandom has been stoked about the prequel series for a long time and the first look/trailer revealed during the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show has shattered viewership records, setting the right tone ahead of the September premiere.

As per streaming giant Amazon, the trailer clip of a minute-long duration was watched by 257 million-plus viewers. This the highest viewership for any trailer that premiered during the Super Bowl.

“Thanks to everyone who made this possible. The big game was just the beginning of our journey,” streaming network and studio behind the show shared on Twitter.

The Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power is led by showrunners and executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McKay. Headlining the ensemble cast are Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle and Sir Lenny Henry.