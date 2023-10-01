‘Lord Jagannath Owns more than 60000 acres of Land in Odisha and 6 Other States’

Puri: The Jagannath Temple in pilgrim city Puri owns approximately 60,822 acres of land in Odisha and six other states, Odisha Law Minister Jagannath Saraka informed the assembly on Saturday.

In a written reply to a question from BJD member Prasanta Behera, the minister stated this detailed record of land.

A total of 60,426.943 acres of land in the name of Mahaprabhu Jagannath Bije, Srikhetra Puri, have been identified in 24 of the 30 districts of Odisha. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has the final Record of Rights (RoR) over 38,061.892 acres of land, he added.

Apart from this, 395.252 acres of land in six other states were recognised in the name of Lord Jagannath.

According to his statement, the temple authority has already lodged 974 encroachment cases in different tehsils of the state as per the provision of the Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955. After a proper inquiry by SJTA officials, the cases were filed to remove illegal encroachments.