Lord Jagannath and Siblings Fall Sick, Anasara Rituals Starts from Today

Puri: After having a lavish bath on Snana Purnima, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will be kept away from public darshan for about 14-days.

It is believed that the deities fall sick with fever and isolate for two weeks till Rath Yatra.

The deities, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, are kept in the ‘Anasara Pindi’ where they are ‘treated’ with natural herbal medicines, and ‘Phuluri Oil’ (special herbal oil).

The ailing deities are only offered only fruits and water, mixed with cheese and ‘Dasamula’ (herbal) medicines while ‘Daitapati’ Sevayats now perform secret rituals to cure them.

However, during these 14 days the traditional Pattachitra paintings of the three deities are worshiped as the doors of the ‘Garbha Gruha’ (sanctum sanctorum) are closed.

As per the tradition, the ‘Phuluri oil’ with which lord Jagannath and his siblings are treated with gets prepared by the Bada Odia Matha every year. The oil is prepared by mixing several fragrant flowers, sandalwood powder, Bena Chera, fragrant rice and Camphor.

The preparation starts on the occasion of ‘Hera Panchami’, the fifth day of the Rath Yatra every year and after being stored under the ground for almost a year gets handed over to the temple authorities for use.