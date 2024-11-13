Puri: On the auspicious occasion of Kartika Sukla Dwadashi, the second day of Panchuka, Lord Jagannath graced his devotees in the divine Bankachuda Besha at Puri Srimandir. The sacred event drew thousands of devotees who thronged the temple for a glimpse of the revered deity.

The deities, seated on the Ratna Singhasana, were adorned in the intricate Bankachuda Besha, a sight that filled the hearts of devotees with joy and reverence. The Bada Danda in Puri echoed with the chants of “Jai Jagannath” and “Hari Bol” as devotees patiently waited in long queues for darshan.

Panchuka, the last five days of the holy month of Kartika, is a significant period in the Odia calendar. During these days, the sibling deities of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra, adorn different attires each day to bless their devotees. The Bankachuda Besha on the second day is particularly revered for its spiritual significance.

The festivities will continue over the next few days, with the deities donning different attires, culminating in the Rajarajeshwar Besha on Kartika Purnima.