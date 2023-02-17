Lord Hanuman Pic Returns On HAL Aircraft Displayed At Aero India Show

Bengaluru: Picture of Lord Hanuman once again displayed on the tail of HLFT-42 full-scale model of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), showcased at the airshow in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

A picture of Lord Hanuman returned to the vertical stabiliser of the static display aircraft model of defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on the last day of Aero India 2023 here, three days after it was removed without assigning any reason.

Anjaneya, as Hanuman is also referred to, is seen with his mace in battle mode and the caption below the sticker read, “The storm is coming”.

Three days ago, the display came up at the pavilion eliciting curiosity among onlookers. As it hit headlines, the defence PSU removed it without citing any particular reason.