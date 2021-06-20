LoP Pradipta Naik Recovering From Post-Covid Complications, To Be Discharged Soon

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP Leader, Pradipta Naik, who is undergoing treatment for post-covid complications at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, is likely to be discharged soon.

The Leader of Opposition, Naik is recovering and will be discharged in 3-4 days, informed AIIMS Medical Superintendent Sachidananda Mohanty on Sunday.

The four-time MLA from Bhawanipatna, who was found infected with COVID-19 on April 20, has been undergoing treatment in the ICU at the premier health institute for the last three weeks.

Though he had tested negative for the contagious virus after few days of treatment, he suffered critical lungs infections due to the virus. Later, he was put on ventilator after his condition deteriorated with sharp reduction in oxygen saturation level.

A team of experts from AIIMS and SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack has been monitoring his health condition.