LoP Naveen Patnaik Writes to Union Minister Jitendra Singh for Continuation of UNESCO Kalinga Prize

Bhubaneswar: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik on Monday wrote to Union Science & Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh urging him to personally intervene for continuation of the prestigious UNESCO Kalinga Prize and honour the Odia ‘identity and pride’ and associated with it.

In the letter, ex-CM Naveen said, “The UNESCO Kalinga Prize is one of the prestigious international awards in the field of Science. It was instituted by legendary Biju Patnaik and since its inception in 1952, has so far been awarded to 72 Great scientists including 7 Nobel laureates such as Louis de Brogile, Julian Huxley, Bertrand Russel, Karl von Frisch, Arthur C. Clarke, Fred Hoyle and Sergei Kapitza amongst others. This prize was made possible with a generous grant of 1000 pounds to UNESCO, Paris from the Kalinga Foundation Trust in the year 1951 of which Biju Babu was the Founder President. The UNESCO Kalinga Prize is the only international award from India in the field of popularisation of Science. Over the years, it has been a highly coveted prize and has also become a symbol of Odia identity at the international level”.

“After the successful completion of 50 years of the UNESCO Kalinga Prize, it was decided in the year 2002 when Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister that the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, Government Odisha and Kalinga Foundation Trust will act as the Partners/ Donors for the prize and share the expenses of UNESCO Kalinga Prize in the ratio of 6:4:4. However, I am now pained to learn that the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India has decided to stop supporting for this Prize”, Naveen wrote.

The ‘Kalinga prize’ is not just a symbol of ‘Odia pride’ but it had set a legacy for independent India in the comity of nations globally. Imagine the kind of efforts Biju Babu would have put as a 36-year-old young man travelling all the way to Paris and to negotiate with UNESCO to set up an International Prize for the popularisation of Science. This foresight and courage of Biju Babu has been an inspiration for generations of Odias. Biju Babu’s love for his land epitomised in naming the award after `Kalinga’, has always lifted the spirit of the people of Odisha. Thus ‘Kalinga Prize’ is not just an international award but it is a great legacy which people of Odisha are proud of and identify with, Naveen further said.

LoP Naveen Patnaik has urged the Union Minister to personally intervene for the continuation of the UNESCO Kalinga Prize and honour the Odia ‘identity and pride’ associated with it.