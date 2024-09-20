Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage across Odisha, the fiancé of an Indian Army Major has alleged sexual assault and physical harassment by police officers at the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar. Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik also expressed concerns over the incident and targetted the new BJP government in the state.

The victim, who is engaged to Major Gurvansh Singh of the Sikh Regiment, recounted a harrowing experience that began when the couple visited the police station to file a complaint following a road rage incident. According to her statement, the police officers not only refused to register their complaint but also subjected them to brutal physical and sexual assault.

While talking to the media, Patnaik said that everybody is aware of the shocking incident that happened at Bharatpur police station.

This is very shocking news of the violence that was meted out to both and the alleged sexual assault on the Major’s fiancé. We demand a full judicial inquiry into the matter and action must be taken quickly,” said Patnaik.

When asked that the BJD was in power for 24 years and the concerned police station at Bharatpur was inaugurated during his party’s term and it lacked CCTV cameras, Patnaik said that already BJP government has completed 100 days in office and they had enough time to see to all of that.

“During our government, we had a programme, where we used to ring up police stations and inquired about grievances of people,” Patnaik said.