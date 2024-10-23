Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik has issued a heartfelt appeal to the people of Odisha, urging them not to panic but to take necessary precautions as Cyclone Dana approaches. In a message shared on his social media handle, Patnaik emphasized the importance of awareness and caution to ensure safety during the cyclone.

In light of the impending cyclone, Patnaik, addressed the people of the state, urging them not to panic. He emphasized that the state has successfully faced many cyclones in the past due to its effective disaster management policy.

He advised people to stay alert, prioritize safety, and value life. Additionally, he called for full cooperation with the administration during the cyclone’s impact.

He also appealed to all elected representatives to stand by the people during this difficult time and assist them in any way possible. He expressed confidence that, just like before, the people will overcome this challenge together.

“Awareness and caution will protect us from potential cyclone Dana. Cyclones have hit the state several times, but we have faced them strongly. As with all cyclones, let’s take every precaution to stay safe this time too,” Patnaik stated.

It is to be noted here that Patnaik, during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Odisha, used to take all possible measures to ensure zero casualty during the cyclones the state faced after the devastating 1999 Super Cyclones. His efforts to combat cyclones successfully have been praised by all globally.

