LoP Naveen Criticizes BJP-Led Govt In Odisha Over SUBHADRA Yojana Benefits

Bhubaneswar: Hours after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced provisions for women in the SUBHADRA Yojana, Leader of Opposition & BJD President Naveen Patnaik has criticized the BJP-led government in Odisha for not including the entire woman population in the state as part of its ‘Guarantee’ during Elections.

The five-time former chief minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, wrote in an ‘X’ post in Odia:

ବିଜେପି ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ମହିଳାଙ୍କୁ ୫୦,୦୦୦ ଟଙ୍କା ଦେବ ବୋଲି ‘ଗ୍ୟାରେଣ୍ଟି’ ଦେଇଥିଲା। ନିର୍ବାଚନ ସମୟରେ କହିଥିଲେ ୫୦,୦୦୦ ଟଙ୍କା, ଦେଉଛନ୍ତି ମାତ୍ର ୫,୦୦୦ ଟଙ୍କା। କହିଲେ ସବୁ ମହିଳା, ହେଲେ ପାଇବେ ଜମା ୩ଜଣରୁ ଜଣେ। ମା’ମାନଙ୍କୁ ଏହା କ’ଣ ବିଜେପିର ଗ୍ୟାରେଣ୍ଟି? ଆମର ୪.୫ କୋଟି ଜନସଂଖ୍ୟାର ପ୍ରାୟ ୨.୨୫ କୋଟି ମହିଳା ଏଥିରେ ସାମିଲ ହେବେ… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 23, 2024

“The BJP had given a ‘guarantee’ to give Rs 50,000 to each woman. They said Rs 50,000 during the election, but now they are paying only Rs 5,000. They said all women, and now only one in three women will get the benefits. Is this BJP’s guarantee to mothers?” Naveen questioned.

“About 2.25 crore women out of our 4.5 crore population were expected to be involved in this scheme. But now, according to the BJP government, only 70 lakh women can be involved. Then what is the meaning of the BJP government’s inclusion of ‘every’ woman in this scheme? Is this the guarantee made by the BJP for mothers? Or was it propaganda? questioned Naveen.

“The mothers were hopeful that they would be investing the assistance money in business or other work. However, only Rs 5,000 in 6 months… What will they do with such a meagre amount i.e., Rs 800 per month,?” Naveen stated.

“Mothers could have used the assistance amount effectively in business to other works if they had received an incentive of Rs 50,000, which would empowered them and help in societal growth. The BJP government has borrowed Rs 50,000 crore in the current budget to implement the SUBHADRA or some guarantee schemes. It is a debt burden on all of us. Our mothers and sisters have to return this with interest because it is not government money, it is borrowed. Will it enable women’s empowerment? Naveen further questioned.

