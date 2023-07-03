Looters On Prowl: Miscreants Snatch Gold Ornaments From IPS Officer Sagarika Nath’s Parents

Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants allegedly snatched gold chain from the parents of IPS officer Sagarika Nath near their residence at Ghatikia under Bharatpur police station on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The incident took place on Saturday night, police said today.

According to reports, two bike-borne miscreants followed the car in which the officer’s parents were travelling and snatched the chain from Sagarika’s mother.

In the meantime, Sagarika’s father chased them and intercepted the law breakers by obstructing them with his car following which the miscreants fled the spot leaving behind their bike.

A complaint has been filed at Bharatpur police station by the family of Sagarika.

Based on the complaint, police have conducted a vigil in the area and seized the bike from the spot.

Police are examining the CCTV footages in the locality.

Notably, IPS officer Sagarika Nath is currently working as SP of Balasore. Earlier, she worked as Bhubaneswar Traffic DCP.