Nayagarh: Sarankul police have busted a looters gang with the arrest of three persons in this connection in Nayagarh district.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team conducted a raid at the place and arrested 3 members of the looter gang. During the raid, looters open fire at the officials.

The cops have also seized 5 mobile phones and one pistol from their possession. Further investigation is underway in this regard.