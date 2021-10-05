Looters Decamp After Snatching Rs 4 Lakh From Puri Business Man

Puri: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted Rs 4,00,000 from a businessman near the Chandanpur police station in Puri district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the incident took place this morning when a city-based businessman Jiban Samantray was on his way to his home after withdrawing cash from the Bank of India.

Suddenly, two bike-borne looters followed him and snatched the cash bag from his cycle handle. Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with Chandanpur police. Basing on it, police initiated an investigation.