Bhubaneswar: Police have detained two burglars for gang-raping a woman after looting her apartment in Bhubaneswar. The woman was with her little daughter when the burglars barged into her apartment and committed the heinous crime.

The incident, which took place late on Sunday night, came to light on Tuesday after the woman lodged a complaint in this regard at Maitri Vihar police station.

According to sources, the woman and her toddler had moved into the flat ten days ago. She is working in a nearby hospital. Two miscreants climbed into the flat using bamboo poles on Sunday night. Before fleeing with the valuables, they allegedly raped the woman on finding her alone.