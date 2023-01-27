Loot At Prabodh Tirkey’s Quarters: Police Arrest Five, Recovers Medals

Bhubaneswar: Police here have arrested five people inc charges of loot at former India hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey’s quarters at Unit-VI in Odisha capital.

The accused have been identified as Chitta Ranjan Dalei (30), Sukant Nayak (34), Milu Behera (39), G Ganga (30) and Rajka Mahalik (20).

According to police, at least 14 medals and valuables were recovered from the possession of the accused persons.

More than 100 cases are pending against the accused at various police stations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, said police.

More details awaited.