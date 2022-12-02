‘Looking Forward To Supporting My Friend PM Modi’: US Prez Joe Biden On India’s G20 Presidency

US President Joe Biden on Friday said he was looking forward to supporting “my friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi during India’s G20 presidency.

India on Thursday assumed the presidency of the G20, which accounts for 85 per cent of the global GDP and two-thirds of the world population.

“India is a strong partner of the US, and I look forward to supporting my friend PM Modi during India’s G20 presidency,” Biden said.

“Together we will advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling shared challenges like the climate, energy, and food crises,” he further said.

Biden made the remarks while responding to PM Modi’s Twitter post about India’s G20 presidency. In the tweet, PM Modi said India intended to work in an “inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive agenda to further global good”.

India took over the presidency of the coveted G20 group starting December 1, 2022.